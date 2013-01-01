Milan's sporting manager, Massimiliano Mirabelli, was in Turin this evening to attend the third round of the Coppa Italia between Torino and Trapani, where Andrea Belotti started the match and scored the first goal for the Granata. Mirabelli will follow Torino's performance with an eye for Gallo. One thing is definite, Torino will not let their star player go cheaply, especially considering the unbelievable values that players are moving for this summer.

It has never appeared as if there was a sum that the new Milan were not ready to splurge on, considering their incredible signings thus far this summer. But on the other hand, should an affordable alternative such as Kalinic represent an easier and more streamlined transfer, this needs to be taken into account. As for Belotti, after hearing his name in England for months, now at least the rumors are more localized. For Milan, the time is drawing near for a move for a world class striker...