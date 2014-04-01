Massimiliano Mirabelli has labelled Mino Raiola a “tiny man” for his behaviour during Milan’s transfer

“How did I feel when Raiola said that he ‘didn’t want to talk to Mirabelli?’. From a transfer market giant, he morphed into a tiny man in my estimation,” the Rossoneri's director of sport said, biting back at the super-agent.

Raiola had accused Mirabelli of going behind his back and speaking to Donnarumma’s family, a tactic which seems to have succeeded, and refused to speak to Milan's DS.

“Beginning with the Donnarumma affair wasn’t the easiest, but we came out of it really well. How I managed to persuade his parents? Can we move it along, I’d like to answer another question…” he joked.

“I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting Berlusconi in person yet. There will be surely be an opportunity.”

“I’ve spoken to the old guard, to Maldini, Costacurta and Baresi. One doesn’t erase Milan’s history, it will remain. Galliani, for his part, still comes to the stadium and is a great fan of Milan.”

Mirabelli the continued: