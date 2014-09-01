Milan-Donnarumma, Juve remain very interested in the young keeper even if...

As Gigio Donnarumma is set to turn 18 years old , his future is still a very hot topic. Donnarumma will actually turn 18 tomorrow which means that he will be able to put pen to paper on a new contract renewal. Milan and Donnarumma are both happy to continue together but one club who is seriously following him is Marotta's Juventus. Juve see him as the perfect replacement for current Italian star Gigi Buffon.



According to la Stampa, Marotta wants to talk about a potential deal for Donnarumma with his agent Mino Raiola. The Italian super-agent is looking to get a 3+ million euros per season offer for his client as talks continue with Milan. It is not an impossible mission for Juventus but it will be very difficult as Milan want Donnarumma to be their present and their future.



With the club on the verge of being sold, the new Chinese ownership will likely consider Donnarumma's renewal as being a top priority for the club.



Donnarumma already has over 50 Serie appearances for Milan and he isn't even 18 years old.

