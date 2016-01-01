Milan, Donnarumma's future is in doubt. Here is Raiola's plan....

Gigio Donnarumma would like to stay at Milan and Milan would love to keep him, so why isn't a deal getting done ? It seems like it is Mino Raiola who is slowing things down. The Italian super agent wants to take his time and make the right financial decision, for himself and for his client.



According to Repubblica, Juventus' interest in the young keeper is still very present as they would like to work with Raiola to get him. Raiola's plan is simple: he says that he first wants to here from the Chinese group (SES) who will likely buy Milan in the coming weeks as he wants to know what their project really is. Is this true? Partially yes, but he also wants to lose time so that he can test the market for Donnarumma and receive concrete offers for him (to add pressure on Milan).



The young Italian keeper will be turning 18 years old soon as he will then be able to put pen to paper on a new deal. His current contract with Milan expires in 2018.

