Milan, Donnarumma: 'This mistake won't take away my smile. Let's keep on working hard'

Milan had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Pescara earlier today as the rossoneri weren't very clinical with their chances. Pescara's lone goal of the game was scored early on in the game thanks to an error from Gigio Donnarumma.



Gabriel Paletta was under pressure so he passed the ball back to the young keeper who whift on it. Here is what Donnarumma had to say after the game in an interview with Milan TV:



"I am sorry but this mistake won't take away my smile. Pescara came out very strong and we responded too late. We had our chances but we did not have any luck today. This group is united and we have to keep working hard. Our focus is now on our next game in the Italian Serie A against Palermo. All of our next games will be decisive for us so we have to remain concentrated".



Milan are now on 54 points in the standings, one point off rivals Inter (who are in 6th place but they do have a game in hand).

Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)