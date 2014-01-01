A dream of the market, a complicated goal, but far from utopian. Milan have set their sights on Julian Weigl, German midfielder born in 1995, tied to Borussia Dortmund until June 2021. A real interest to Mirabelli, who rates him well, and has been following him throughout his time with the national team coached by Joachim Low, and since he wore the shirt of TSV 1860 Munich. He had recommended Weigl to Inter, but now he dreams of taking him to Milan, who need a deep restyling in their midfield, especially focusing on youth and quality to start a new project.



Unfortunately for Milan, the deal is far from simple. The delay of the closing and the surprises that will arrive on April 13 or 14 added to the exorbitant amount that Borussia Dortmund is asking. For the tag of Weigl Borussia are proposing 50 million EUR, an exaggerated figure, at least for now. Milan wants to take a lead in the market, with the parties to reconvene in May. Of course always beware of the Spanish threat. Weigl is also admired by Barcelona, ​​which unlike AC Milan have a clear idea and project in place.