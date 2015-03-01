If reports are to be believed, AC Milan are backing away from making a move for Fiorentina midfield star Milan Badelj.

Badelj, now 28, has emerged as one of La Viola most important players since having joined from Hamburg in Germany back in 2014. This season, the Croatian has made 15 starts under Stefano Pioli, impressing many.

While Milan are admirers of the midfielder, Corriere dello Sport suggest that the rossoneri have cooled their interest in Badelj and will pursue their interests elsewhere. Roma though, have replaced Milan as the leading candidates to acquire the signature of the Dinamo Zagreb youth product.

Lucas Biglia has failed to make an impact for Milan this season, since having joined from Lazio this past summer and quite the same has been the case with Hakan Calhanoglu, who can be shipped out in January itself. With Riccardo Montolivo not getting any younger, the rossoneri will need to bolster their midfield, but they don’t see Badelj as the man to do that.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)