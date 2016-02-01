Milan, Elliot Management will likely have a representative in the club's board of directors

April 14th is now a very important day for Milan and their new potential Chinese owners. According to ANSA, American firm Elliott Management will likely also have a representative in Milan's new potential board of directors.



Elliott Management's 303 million euros financing have allowed Yonghong Li to have the necessary funds to potentially complete the takeover. Other than the renewal of the board of directors, there will also be a statuary reform that will be worked on during this meeting.



A statuary reform had been on the cards for sometime now as Elliott Management are now ready to be part of Ac Milan's future.



Milan are set to take on Pescara this coming week-end as Montella's men are making a push to qualify for a European competition spot. The rossoneri are currently in 7th place in the Italian Serie A standings, two points off 5th and 6th placed Inter and Atalanta.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)