There’s no time for Milan and Gennaro Gattuso to celebrate last weekend’s 4-0 win against SPAL as they prepare to face Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.



Despite all this, Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli continues to work on potential summer arrivals and one of the players that’s high up in the notebook is Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.



The 20-year-old Jamaican has bagged eight goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season and Mirabelli believes him to be the perfect addition to Gattuso’s 4-3-3 formation.



The two clubs have a great rapport after last summer’s arrival of Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu and the Rossoneri may be ready to business once again this summer.



There is, as always, competition for his signature, with both Liverpool and Chelsea known admirers.



Leverkusen are understood to be ready to listen to offers in the region of €35M; a figure that Milan know they will have to recoup from player sales due to compliance with Financial Fair-Play.



That said however, the rejuvenated Italian giants could still have a big say in where his future lies next term.