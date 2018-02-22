AC Milan had the chance to bring Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen to the San Siro back in 2013 for less than €15M.



Instead, the Rossoneri decided to take a punt on Alessandro Matri for €12M and the rest, as they say, is history.





The players agent, Martin Schoots has told the Daily Mirror however, that the Italians tried to make another move last summer for a player they must surely now regret not signing when they had the chance.

Schoots explained that; “Last summer Christian had the chance to change clubs; I received offers from Milan, Chelsea and Barcelona.”



The 26-year-old has a current deal in North London until 2020 and has not ruled out the possibility of trying out a new experience in one of Europe’s other top leagues.



His current coach at Spurs however, Mauricio Pochettino, has been keen to point out that he remains an integral part of his plans as the capital club looks to continue its growth both domesticall and in Europe.