Milan, Everton and Leicester are after a young Sassuolo rising star

It is not a secret that Milan's sporting director to be Massimiliano Mirabelli likes Sassuolo's youngster Gianluca Scamacca but they aren't the only ones. Milan's ownership change should occur soon if all goes as planned which would mean that Fassone and Mirabelli would then become the rossoneri's general manager and sporting director.



They have been working hard on multiple fronts as they want to be ready for this summer's transfer window and Scamacca is a player that they like a lot. Mirabelli went to see him at the Viareggio tournament and the youngster left a great impression on him.



EPL CLUBS ARE ALSO INTERESTED- Other than Milan, Everton and Leicester are also very interested in Scamacca as they also recently scouted him. The 18 year old striker is already 1.95 meters (6 ft 5 inches) as he had a strong youth squad showing. The player's will should have a big say on what his future will be as he will have to decide if he wants to stay in Italy or transfer to another country.