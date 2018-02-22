Milan eye Arsenal midfielder amid renewal talks

Arsenal fear midfielder Jack Wilshere is leaning toward a strong ‘no’ when it comes to the issue of renewing his contract this summer. According to the Guardian, while Arsenal would like to keep the 26-year-old, they are ‘not willing to break the bank’ to keep him at the Emirates.



The will comes as encouraging news for a number of European sides interested in acquiring him over the summer, including AC Milan.



Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke well of Wilshere ahead of their Europe League clash.



“He’s a very different sort of player. He’s got the personality of an English footballer, but the same quality of a Spanish player-two different cultures, which I like a lot.”



“He might not be super fast but he has great skill, he’s very technical.”



Wilshere has notched 17 Premier league and 9 Europa league appearances this season, scoring two goals and assisting four.



Milan will be keeping close watch to see what unfolds in the final stages of talks between Wilshere and the Gunners of London.

