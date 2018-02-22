Milan eying Tottenham star, but obstacles abound

Tottenham’s Mousa Dembelé has all the marks of a top player-pace, quality, and experience- and the Belgian has played an important role in Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup.



The 30-year-old midfielder has a contract expiring in 2019 and, therefore, next summer could change teams at a relatively low cost. For this reason there are several teams ready to move for him, and Milan are trying to stay at the head of the pack.



Dembelé would be a great reinforcement for Gattuso’s midfield. The Belgian has been followed for several months by the Rossoneri scouts, but Milan are waiting to understand what will be the penalties imposed by the UEFA for financial fair play before making official contact with Tottenham.



Another obstacle is the interest of Juventus, who have in Dembela in mind in case Emre can falls through. Furthermore, Dembele could sign a renewal with Spurs.



He has stated, "I will decide everything after the World Cup. Milan would need to quality for the Champions League to really boost the incentive for him to leave England to join the Rossoneri.

