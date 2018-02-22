Once again, Milan’s financial situation has been thrown back into the spotlight with Italian daily La Repubblica, reporting that there could be more problems with the refinancing of the club.



President Yonghong Li has one month to reach an agreement with US bank Merrill Lynch over how to repay hedge fund Elliott who have already loaned the Rossoneri over €300M.



On April 16, Milan will have to present to UEFA, a satisfactory refinancing strategy to coincide with Financial Fair-Play and if an agreement cannot be reached with Merrill Lynch, the club could actually fall into the hands of the Elliott Group.



Should this situation arise, the Rossoneri will have no other option but to sell some of their top players including the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Suso.



Li has recently handed over €11M to Elliott as part of the repayment terms but more is needed by the end of March.