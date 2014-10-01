Milan: Fassone and Mirabelli on a mission, here are the players that will be targeted

According to Sky Sport,Marco Fassone and Mirabelli are leaving on a scouting trip to Germany and Belgium to view a few interesting players. Hoffenheim's Sebastian Rudy and Borussia Monchengladbach's Christoph Kramer are two potential targets for the Milan duo.



Milan's current general manager is Adriano Galliani but both Fassone (as general manager) and Mirabelli (as sporting director) are set to take over if/once the change of ownership occurs. SES and Fininvest were supposed to close a deal before the end of this calendar year but a deal got delayed. SES' goal is to now finalize a deal before March 2017. In the mean time, Fassone and Mirabelli have been viewing many players for next summer.



Milan are currently in fifth placed in the Italian Serie A standings but they do have a game in hand on most of their direct rivals. They are set to take on Torino again in he Serie A this week-end.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)



