Milan, Fassone and Mirabelli will comment their transfer activity later today
31 August at 09:00Milan have been one of the most active teams on the summer transfer window as they signed 11 new players to date (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini, André Silva and Kalinic) and they might not be done just yet. Even if Fassone stated that the Kalinic signing completes Milan's team, rumors are circulating that they will make at least one last signing by September 1rst.
Today is the last day of the transfer window as Milan will have to hurry up if they want to close a deal for a new player. According to Milannews, Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli will give their summer transfer window review tomorrow on social network. Both directors will talk after 23H00 Italy time, which is when the transfer window will close in Italy. Before signing a new player, Milan first need to sell of M'Baye Niang as the French striker is close to Torino. Time will tell...
