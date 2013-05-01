Milan, Fassone is 'untouchable': the update on the situation

Marco Fassone has been working hard over the past few months as he waited for the closing to finally be complete. Yonghong Li and his crew finally purchased Milan on April 13th 2017 as Marco Fassone became Milan's general manager. From Donnarumma to Suso, Fassone has a lot of work to do in the coming weeks.



SPECIAL CLAUSE - Fassone will be at Milan for at least 18 months that's for sure. Why? As Milannews reported, Elliott management instisted to add a clause in his contract that makes him untouchable for the next year and a half (up until Yonghong Li pays back the money that he initially loaned from them). He will probably stay on past this but for the next year and a half, Fassone will have carte blanche as everyone has a lot of confidence in him.



SUSO'S SITUATION - Here is what Suso's father had to say about his son in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: “There isn't anything official yet. I can say that talks are going down well and that a renewal is probable. We are waiting for the management to re-contact us“.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)