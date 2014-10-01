Milan update: Fenerbahce after Sosa, Everton's response for Deulofeu should arrive soon

Milan are focused on facing Torino tomorrow in the Serie A but they are also working on the transfer market. According to Sky Sport, Fenerbahce are very interested in Josè Sosa as they are willing to offer Milan the exact same number that the rossoneri paid Besiktas last summer to get the Argentine midfielder (7.5 million euros).



At the moment, Josè Sosa's will is to remain in the Italian Serie A but there are still doubts concerning his future with the club.



In other news, Milan are still waiting to receive an official answer from Everton concerning Gerard Deulofeu. According to Sunday People, Everton should give Milan a response by Tuesday for the loan deal of the Spanish offensive winger.



Milan are currently in fifth place in the Italian Serie A but they do have two games in hand on most of their direct rivals (tomorrow's game versus Torino and the game against Bologna that was cancelled because of the Italian Supercup).