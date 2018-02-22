Milan’s financial future remains uncertain once again this morning, despite President Yonghong Li paying the first €10M of the proposed €37M needed to balance the Rossoneri's books by the end of June.



Sources close to the club understand that Li will honour this commitment and will refuse a further loan from hedge fund Elliott, who have already lent him €370M.



By the end of October of this year, the American finance company expect this loan to be paid in full, a situation which has left Li looking for a new business partner to help bring some much needed cash into the club.



Next month, UEFA will look at Milan’s financial situation and if they are not satisfied that steps are being taken to eradicate the debt, sanctions could be brought against due to the violation of FFP.



According to La Repubblica this morning, a new company are analysing the situation with a view to maybe injecting cash into the club. The company name is Vsport, an organisation dedicated to sourcing projects within the sports industry.



Among the company founders in former Inter star Wesley Sneijder, who is currently playing out in the Middle-East with Al Gharafa



As we reported last week at Calciomercato.com, Li is also evaluating the possibility of receiving funding from virtual payment portal Bitcoin.