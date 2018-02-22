It’s another important day for AC Milan and their financial situation with a meeting of the directors taking place at Casa Milan.



After the approval of the half-yearly financial statements, the Rossoneri have reported a capital increase of €60M with a further €10M investment from owner Yonghong Li expected in the next few days.



There is also expected to be an update on their debt towards hedge fund Elliott, as negotiations with US bank Merrill Lynch continue with the club attempting to spread the debt over several years.



CEO Marco Fassone is set to meet UEFA representatives in mid-April, to inform them of the latest in regards to Financial Fair-Play.





Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo managed to get a quick word with one of the clubs advisors, Paolo Scaroni earlier, who simply stated that; “Everything had gone well.”

It’s been a tough time off the field after recent newspaper reports suggested that Li had actually been declared bankrupt back in China.