Friday’s Italian Supercup scheduled to take place in Doha has been thrown into chaos with Milan still waiting to fly out to the UAE. Sky Sport Italia reports that Milan director general Adriano Galliani has instructed the Lega Calcio to be ready to suspend the game as a form of protest stating that; “We have suffered catastrophic damage to our chances, Juventus are already out there but we will not arrive until the last minute”.



The team were due to fly out from the cities Malpensa airport this afternoon but technical problems with the aircraft in London has forced the flight to be delayed a further 24 hours until 1500 local time tomorrow. This would mean the rossoneri would arrive in Doha with virtually no preparation time for Friday’s showpiece.



There now is a very real chance that the game will be postponed which would cause major embarrassment to Italian officials.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler



