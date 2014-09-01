Milan, from Jankto to Demirbay: here are some of Milan's midfield targets

Milan have now recently changed formations as Montella used the 3-5-2 for the first time in their game versus Austria Vienna in the Europa league. They will now likely continue with this formation but this does not change the fact that Milan would like to add a new box-to-box midfielder as soon as possible.



JANKTO WILL BE WATCHED - Milan will take on Udinese soon in the Serie A as Jakub Jankto will surely be closely watched by Mirabelli. Milan tried to get him late on in August but in the end, Udinese did not want to sell him. He is very high on Mirabelli's wish-list...



DEMIRBAY AND GORETZKA - Both of these players won't likely be leaving their clubs in January but Mirabelli still has their eyes on them sources tells Calciomercato.com. Demirbay (Hoffenheim) and Goretzka (Schalke) have both been impressive so far this season as Juve and Bayern are also after the Schalke youngster since his contract will be expiring in 2018.



OTHER "ITALIAN" OPTIONS - Milan Badelj and Alfred Duncan are also possibilities as the rossoneri club have been watching them closely. Milan are currently following many players as their hunt for a new midfielder continues...



By Emanuele Tramacere, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro