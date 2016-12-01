Milan, Galliani:" Deulofeu? Talks are ongoing...."

As Milan-Napoli is about to begin, Adriano Galliani (Milan's current general manager) spoke to Premium Sport about Deulofeu and the Milan-Napoli game, here is what he had to say: "Deulofeu? Talks are ongoing, thats all I can say at the moment. The lawyers told me that I can't say anything else....".



ON MILAN'S MOMENT - " Romagnoli and Locatelli are both out because of suspensions. Romagnoli got two yellow cards and was sent off but I don't want to talk about it either. This is a very important game today against Napoli, it's too bad that we lost a few key players because of suspensions. Napoli have a lot of quality, they have a great midfield and a great attack too, we are going to have to be good tonight".



Milan come into this one in fifth place in the Italian Serie A standings where as Napoli are third (Milan do have a game in hand against Bologna that still has to be played).



