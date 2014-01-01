Milan, Galliani: 'Donnarumma? A great keeper is as valuable as a great striker'

Milan's general manager Adriano Galliani spoke to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo during a Diesel store event in Piazza San Babila, here is what he had to say :



ON BACCA'S SUSPENSION - " We weren't expecting anything. This is what they have decided and it closes the Juve-Milan game. Now we are fully concentrated on our upcoming game against Genoa. I don't want to talk about the disciplinary decisions".



ON THE NUMEROUS ABSENTEES - " We have many absentees yes, this will be even more true on Saturday as we will have numerous injured players and suspended ones too. We have to beat Genoa if we want to play in Europe next season".



ON DONNARUMMA - " I liked it when he kissed our logo. Donnarumma is attached to Milan , he is a great player. The thing I don't understand is the following: if a team has a great striker everyone view them as being a great team. If a team has a great goalkeeper, people don't talk much about it. A top player is a top player, it doesn't matter what position he plays".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)