Milan, Galliani: 'I am happy for Bacca. On Romagnoli in the EPL...'

Yesterday was a day of work for Milan general manager Adriano Galliani as he had a meeting with Cagliari to discuss a potential Storari-Gabriel swap deal. As he was leaving the Nuova Arena restaurant last night he stopped to talk to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo, here is what he had to say : " I am very very happy for Carlos Bacca. It is always important to score goals but you have to remain calm when you are in a moment where you don't score any goals. Bacca's goal was ultra important for us as it was an important win. Romagnoli-Paletta ? When Paletta plays, both Romagnoli and Gustavo Gomez play much better. Paletta is a very important player for us. When Nesta would play with Thiago Silva, the Brazilian always performed better. When Nesta wasn't there, then Thiago Silva had a harder time. Romagnoli in the EPL for 35 million euros ? I won't comment this, good night ...."



Going back to the Storari-Gabriel swap deal, it now seems that both clubs will make an official decision by Tuesday night on the matter .



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)