There is a tussle breaking out in the fashion capital of Europe to land Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva.



The 29-year-old defensive midfielder, whose contract at the club expires in the summer, looked set for a January move to Inter and after making an emotional appearance late on in last weekend’s Premier League win over Manchester City, it seemed as though that would be his Anfield farewell after nearly 10 years at the club.





Then came the news that the Merseyside club were prepared to let the player leave this month, but not on a dry loan. In other words, whoever wants to take the Brazilian must insert a buy-out clause to buy the player outright next summer. Inter were not keen on this arrangement and now Tuttosport claims that their city rivals are about to hijack any possible move.

The journal claims that Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has made contact with the Premier League club and is prepared to adhere to the terms that Liverpool are asking. With new Chinese owners Sino-Sports Europe set to take over in March, the Rossoneri will have the financial muscle to ensure they tie up the deal next June.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler