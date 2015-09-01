After having been given the green-light by incoming owners Sino-Europe for the renewal of the contract of Giacomo Bonaventura, Milan continues working to tie down their star players.



Calciomercato.com has learned this morning that current CEO Adriano Galliani has met with representatives of Spanish striker Suso in Doha to discuss a possible extension at the rossoneri. The 23-year-old has been in sparkling form this season and is preparing for Friday’s Italian Supercup clash with Juventus.



It’s believed that Milan will offer the player a new deal until 2021 whilst at the same time, offering a pay rise on his current salary which stands at €1 million per season. Coach Vincenzo Montella sees Suso as an integral part of his plans moving forward and has encouraged the club to get the player to commit to a new deal.



Galliani is set to step down from his position in March when the takeover is expected to be finalised.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler