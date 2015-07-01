Milan, Galliani: 'Birthday gift for Donnarumma? I will give him a pen as a gift....'. Indications on his renewal?

Milan general manager Adriano Galliani was also there during Gianluigi Donnarumma's 18th birthday party. Donnarumma's contract renewal is a very hot topic of late and now that he turned 18 years old, he can renew his deal with Milan.



Our Daniele Longo was also present and here is what Galliani had to say on the matter: "It is great to celebrate Gigio's birthday after a big win versus Sassuolo. He is a great kid and he has given a lot to Milan. Birthday Gift? I will be giving him a Cartier pen ....".



" Sassuolo protests? This doesn't count for nothing. Today it was also Kuco's birthday, it is very nice to have won for the first time against Sassuolo in their stadium".



It was a big win for Milan who remain in the hunt for a european qualification spot. With third placed Napoli and fourth placed Inter both losing this past week , Milan recuperated some points on them thanks to their win against Sassuolo.



