Milan, Galliani: 'The transfer market is closed. Bonaventura? We will feel his absence'

Milan general manager Adriano Galliani spoke to the press about Milan's latest transfer moves, here is what he had to say on the matter: " It is really too bad for Jack, but these things happen in football and in any other sport too. I had a discussion with Berlusconi too and we will surely miss him a lot. Thankfully, we signed two quality wingers in Deulofeu and Ocampos but Jack is Jack. Transfer market closed? It is closed ... . Ely is now off to Alaves and that's all we will be doing in January. Ocampos? When we sign a player, we sign him because of his qualities: A few years ago, Ocampos was viewed as one of the most talented youngsters out there. We hope he will do well with us now".



Milan are coming off a 2-1 loss to Udinese as they have been having a hard time of late. There next game will be at the San Siro against Sampdoria.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)