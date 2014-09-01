Milan, Galliani: 'The transfer market is closed. Bonaventura? We will feel his absence'
30 January at 23:36Milan general manager Adriano Galliani spoke to the press about Milan's latest transfer moves, here is what he had to say on the matter: " It is really too bad for Jack, but these things happen in football and in any other sport too. I had a discussion with Berlusconi too and we will surely miss him a lot. Thankfully, we signed two quality wingers in Deulofeu and Ocampos but Jack is Jack. Transfer market closed? It is closed ... . Ely is now off to Alaves and that's all we will be doing in January. Ocampos? When we sign a player, we sign him because of his qualities: A few years ago, Ocampos was viewed as one of the most talented youngsters out there. We hope he will do well with us now".
Milan are coming off a 2-1 loss to Udinese as they have been having a hard time of late. There next game will be at the San Siro against Sampdoria.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Share on