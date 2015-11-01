Milan, Galliani: " There is clarity over the closing. Berlusconi? He is capable of carrying Milan forward"

After the Milan-Genoa game, Adriano Galliani spoke to Milan TV, here is what he had to say: " We did well tonight and we didn't concede much to Genoa. We needed to win tonight and we did. We were missing 7 important players so the others stepped up".



MATI - " It was 21h30-22h00 and I spoke to Mati Fernandez. The Chile team waited for him before taking off because I had to send him the contracts for him to sign. The whole team had to wait a half an hour for him. Montella really wanted me to sign him. He did well tonight and Lapadula provided him a great assist on our goal. We are a united group, the Juve game was the proof ".



JUVE-MILAN - " If a striker scores a great goal he is worth 100 million, if a keeper makes a big save nothing is said. The score was 1-1 at the Juve stadium in the 94th minute of play. We did well".



ZAPATA - " He did well and he motivated the guys. We were missing a lot of players but it was crucial for us the get the win. We will now face Pescara and Palermo with a different team after the break".



CLOSING - " There is clarity over the sale, a deal could not be closed and this is why there were a few postponements. We are not orphans, Montella has with he wants, the players salaries get paid, the lights are always on.... . If a deal fails to occur I can guarentee you that Berlusconi will know how to bring this team forward like he has done over the past 31 years".



BERTOLACCI - " It is too bad but it doesn't look like anything serious. We will now have a bit of time off to get healthy".



VANGIONI - " Milan have many scouts and directors and we always try to do our best. We got him on a free transfer, we got Suso for 200 thousand euros, we got Ocampos, Sosa and Mati for practicaly nothing. I thik we have been doing well...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)