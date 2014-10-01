Milan, Galliani: 'There will only be an offensive winger arriving .We are waiting for Deulofeu, if not...'

Before the Milan-Torino game (0-1 HT) , Adriano Galliani had spoken to Rai Sport about Milan's current situation, here is what he had to say on the matter: " It has been a few years now that the Coppa Italia has been improving and many teams focus much more on this competition. Tonight we will be playing with many starters but Romagnoli is out because of a cold. Future? Football is my passion, it is not just a job for me and I am very lucky to have had this opportunity many years ago. I will stay on here at Milan up until Fininvest are still the owners then we will see what my future will be".



" We are doing very well this season and we are very happy about this. We have a young and an Italian Milan team like president Berlusconi wanted. We also have players who were born in 1999 and 2000 who are ready to join our first team soon. Transfer market? We are looking to add an offensive winger, you know who I am talking about (Deulofeu). If he arrives then we will be happy, if he doesn't then we will try to find someone else. We need someone who can give Suso,Niang or Bonaventura some rest. Montella agrees, for the rest we are well covered ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)