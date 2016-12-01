Milan, Galliani to CM: 'For Deulofeu we offered a paid loan with an option to buy'. The latest numbers

Milan have said it from the start, they are looking to add an offensive winger to their roster and Gerard Deulofeu remains to be their top target.



MILAN'S OFFER : Adriano Galliani spoke with Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, here is what he had to say on the matter: "We made them an offer, it is a paid loan with an option to buy. Let's now see if they accept it. Our first offer was a free loan with an option to buy so we modified it a bit. I just sent them our last and final offer 10 minutes ago, let's hope they take a step back and accept it".



THE NUMBERS - According to Pasquale Guarro of Calciomercato.com, Milan have offered Everton 500 thousand euros for the loan with a buy-back option set at 18 million euros for next summer. The buy-back number seems a bit high but it is not said that Milan can't re-negotiate this number with Everton next summer in an attempt to lower it.



