Milan, Galliani to CM: 'For Deulofeu we offered a paid loan with an option to buy'. The latest numbers
19 January at 19:17Milan have said it from the start, they are looking to add an offensive winger to their roster and Gerard Deulofeu remains to be their top target.
MILAN'S OFFER : Adriano Galliani spoke with Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com, here is what he had to say on the matter: "We made them an offer, it is a paid loan with an option to buy. Let's now see if they accept it. Our first offer was a free loan with an option to buy so we modified it a bit. I just sent them our last and final offer 10 minutes ago, let's hope they take a step back and accept it".
THE NUMBERS - According to Pasquale Guarro of Calciomercato.com, Milan have offered Everton 500 thousand euros for the loan with a buy-back option set at 18 million euros for next summer. The buy-back number seems a bit high but it is not said that Milan can't re-negotiate this number with Everton next summer in an attempt to lower it.
