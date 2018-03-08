Milan, Gattuso: "Arsenal were superior tonight..."
08 March at 22:10Rino Gattuso spoke to the press (via Gazzetta.it) after the Milan-Arsenal (0-2) loss, here is what he had to say on the matter:
" Arsenal? We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game. They had been struggling of late so we knew they wanted to respond in the right way. They have a lot of quality but we also made too many mistakes. We never played like a team tonight and they deserved this result. It is a new feeling to play at these levels for certain of our young players so they will have to learn. We made too many errors and this cost us the game. We are still confident as we are now going to look forward. We are now going to be focused on Genoa. London? We will give it our all for sure, we are Milan and we have to respect this jersey. We had some chances tonight but failed to score. It's still not over but it will be very hard for us".
