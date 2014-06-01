AC Milan, Gattuso will likely bench Calhanoglu as he will use the 3-4-3: even Romagnoli is at risk

Now that Rino Gattuso spoke to the press, everyone seems to know how he will be lining Milan up. Since Allegri was let go from Milan, the rossoneri hired and fired many different coaches including Montella, Seedorf, Inzaghi and Brocchi. At time, there was a lot of confusion at Milan as Galliani and Barbara Berlusconi were the two general manager's and they often did not agree on things. Gattuso will now be coming in a better situation as Fassone and Mirabelli will try and put him in a position where he can succeed.



FORMATION - Gattuso did not talk about this clearly but whoever followed his Milan youth squad knows very well what formation he will be using. A 3-4-3 that will become a 5-4-1 when the squad is defending. This will be a more defensive approach as Gattuso likes to be compact at the back. During his time as Pisa coach, he squad often had one of the best backlines in the entire Serie B.



AC Milan will need to find a way to score more goals as they only scored 19 times this season in the Serie A. Gattuso will likely play with one pure front-man (André Silva or Kalinic) with Suso on the right hand side and Bonaventura on the left flank to support him. It doesn't seem like there will be room for Calhanoglu in Gattuso's starting XI as of now. In the midfield, Kessie and Biglia will be the central midfielders where as Rodriguez and Abate/Borini (up until Conti comes back) should be the wingers. At the back, Zapata-Bonucci and Musacchio might be the starting three as of now even if Romagnoli will surely be given a shot back there at some point. In goals, Gigio Donnarumma is untouchable as Gattuso will try to help Milan gain confidence. His first test will be against Benevento as Rino wants his team to be ready....



By Giancarlo Padovan (from the Cm.com Italian page)

Giancarlo Padovan