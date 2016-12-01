AC Milan, Gattuso: 'It won't be easy but I am ready. I will soon meet Li, as for Montella...'

Rino Gattuso is now AC Milan's new interim head coach as the pressure is now on the entire team. The ex-Milan legend spoke to the press yesterday after his press-conference, here is what he had to add as he spoke to the "Iene" :



" Are you relaxed? Yes but not for very long (laughing). It won't be easy but I am ready for this. I was born ready and I want to do well here at Milan. The players? I will let you know if they are also ready later. Montella? It wasn't an easy situation since he had 10-12 new players to coach. All the best to him, he is a great person who had a great way of doing things. Montella changed the formation 23 times? Well then I will try to change it 24-25 times (laughing). Berlusconi? It was nice to speak to him, I am very happy that he called me. Yonghong Li? Yes he also called me, we will soon have a meeting...".