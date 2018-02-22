Milan, Gattuso: 'Juve are stronger than us but it isn't always the best team who wins...'

AC Milan played against Hellas Verona as they came away with a 4-1 win. Here is what Milan boss Rino Gattuso had to say after the game as he spoke to Premium Sport:



" We did well tonight and we had the right mentality but Juve are stronger than us. Even so, it's not always the best team who wins so let's see what happens. We have to give it our all and we are going to have to be in great physical shape too on Wednesday. Suso? He picked up a knock today but he should be okay for the Juve game. Today I saw a team who played in a much more relaxed way. The small teams have been giving your club some problems? Well yes this has been a problem for some time here at Milan. It's a mental question. You have to be on your game for 90 minutes and play with the right mentality right from the get go. Coppa Italia? We will give it our all. Kalinic or Cutrone? Let's see...".



AC Milan will be taking on Juve in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. This should be a great game as you can watch it with us.