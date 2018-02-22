Milan, Gattuso: 'We are on the right track'

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Premium Sport after 0-0 the draw against Napoli:



On the performance: "We are happy. We knew we had to give something, but the team's attitude was positive. We are on the right track, this match can make us raise the bar. I'm happy for how we interpreted it. We could have won or lost, but I'm happy.”



On the final Biglia-Sarri bickering: "I was with the boys. Now I'm a coach, I do not do these things anymore.”



On Donnarumma: "Beyond the save I'm happy about how he managed the start of the action. He has to review the game and be happy.”



On the offensive phase: "We have to improve. We asked Kalinic to do a lot of dirty work..”



On the match overall: "We played a good game, I'm happy with the guys".



On Europe: "Let's look at who is closer. Mathematics do not condemn us yet, but the points are many. We'll see where we'll get to the end.



“We are still a bit 'far from Juventus and Naples, but we have shown we can play with everyone.”

