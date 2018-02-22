Milan, Gattuso: 'We knew we would have to struggle today'

Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso relayed his thoughts to Premium Sport following the 3-2 victory over Chievo.



"We knew we would have to struggle today, we spent a lot during the last period, we needed to suffer immensely. We made a lot of mistakes and we were too slow at times.



"It went well, but we are happy. Now we have to recover some energy."



Champions? "We have to continue winning if we want to try to reach the Champions, the draws are not enough."



"We take it one one game at a time and see what happens."



On VAR: "Without VAR today maybe we would not have won."



Kalinic? "Tomorrow is another day, I do not bear a grudge. When we train, I want to see always a big desire, which I have said since the first day."



Andre Silva? "Now he's going to the national team like many others and we hope he can score also with Portugal. He has to keep on working and growing, he's a great professional, maybe too much because he sometimes works too much. He has great talent and also room for improvement."