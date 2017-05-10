It appears that AC Milan aren’t optimistic about keeping Gerard Deulofeu.

The Everton man is on loan at the San Siro, but Barcelona can sign him back for

12 million, a clause they inserted into the Spaniard’s deal when he moved to Goodison Park for good.

With sporting director Robert Fernandez confirming that Barcelona are going to bring their man back, it looks like Milan are looking for alternatives,

The Catalans aren’t necessarily sure that they will use Deulofeu, but the idea is that they want to bring him back to the Camp Nou, then work out what to do with him. There are, reportedly, a number of teams after the 23-year-old, who has scored two goals and made three assists since joining the Rossoneri over the winter break.

The Rossoneri’s first port of call is Papu Gomez of Atalanta, who is coming off a strong season, where he has scored 14 goals and added 10 assists in Serie A action.