Milan, Gonzalo Rodriguez is a priority for next summer

Milan's ownership change has been a very hot topic of late as a deal has not been concluded yet. Fininvest and Sino-Europe Sports (SES) have been negotiating a deal for some time now but there have been numerous postponements since. If SES does not pay up their 3rd deposit (100 million euros) soon, a deal will likely collapse between the involved parties. Milan' current ownership situation has put a question mark on many different situations including next summer's transfer window as well as current players contract renewals (like Donnarumma, Suso and De Sciglio).



RODRIGUEZ IS AN OPTION EITHER WAY - Fiorentina's Gonzalo Rodriguez is set to become a free-agent at the end of this season and Milan like him a lot. With or without the closing, Milan will surely have their eyes open on this front as they view Rodriguez as being a good complimentary piece to what they already have at the back. He has a lot of Serie A experience under his belt as he has been one of the good Fiorentina defenders over the years.



Jean-Luca Msscaro (@CalcioNews89)