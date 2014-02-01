Milan, Han Li: 'We are trying to do our best and we want to continue like this'. As for Bonaventura...
19 August at 18:05Milan' executive director David Han Li arrived in Milano today as he will be following the team closely ahead of their trip to Crotone. In a quick interview with Milannews.it, here is what he had to say about Milan's transfer market : "We are trying to do our best on the transfer market and we we will keep doing so ...".
Milan are on the verge of acquiring Nikola Kalinic from Fiorentina (25 million euros complessive) as the Croatian striker will become Milan's 11th new player of the off-season. Even with Kalinic arriving, Milan will still be looking to keep adding pieces to their roster as the transfer window will shut in less than two weeks.
Here is what Vincenzo Montella had to say to the press concerning Jack Bonaventura's injury: " It doesn't seem to be anything serious. He will certainly miss our next two games, maybe even a third one too but at least he won't be out too long". Bonaventura will likely be back after the international break alongside Lucas Biglia.
Go to comments