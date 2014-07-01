Milan have recently formulated a rather original offer for Renato Sanches, according to Tuttosport.

The Rossoneri bid

10 million for an outright loan, and are offering to insert a buyout clause worth

40 million for the Chelsea target.

Bayern acquired Sanches for

35 million last summer after he enjoyed a breakout season at Benfica, but things haven’t gone so well at the Allianz Arena.

With Bayern signing a series of attacking midfielders in the mould of James Rodriguez and Corentin Tolisso, it looks like Sanches’ prospects of starting won’t be increasing.

He was impressive for Portugal at Euro 2016, scoring once against Poland and enthusing fans with his dynamic, all-round play.

Bayern are looking to find Sanches a club, as he is on a rather substantial wage deal.

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirmed that Chelsea wanted to 19-year-old, saying that “

There are at least 10 teams after Sanches,’ he told Gazzetta dello Sport.‘[Antonio] Conte asked for some information about him after Tuesday’s match because he knows he can make the difference on the pitch.