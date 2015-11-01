Milan have inquired about a Barcelona young starlet, the latest
23 August at 09:10Nikola Kalinic's move to Milan is now official as he will be an important piece for Milan's attack going forward. Is Milan's transfer window closed now ? Possibly not as Milan are still looking for a mezzalla (a half-winger).
According the Sky Sport's Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have made an inquiry for Barcelona's Rafinha who is a very versatile player. The youngster is currently hurt but Barcelona might consider letting him leave on loan. It now remains to be seen if Milan will keep pushing on this front but as of now, they have asked for information on him. If the rossoneri club do sell M'Baye Niang then they will surely try to find a replacement for him and Rafinha could be a good fit in Montella's formation.
Speaking for Niang, it seems like he presented Milan a medical certificate of rest which would see him exempt of training for 10 days (up until the end of the transfer market). Milan have received an important offer from Spartak for him but he is still hoping to join Mihajlovic's Torino. Cairo's club aren't offering as much as Milan would certainly prefer selling him in Russia...
