Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante has no clause in his Benfica contract that could allow him to rejoin former club AC Milan.

The 22-year-old Cristante, who is on loan at Atalanta for the season from Portuguese side Benfica, has scored six times for the Bergamo-based club this season and has racked up a tally of three goals in the Europa Leaugue as well. A product of the Milan youth academy, Cristante will be signed on a permanent basis by Atalanta at the end of the season.

Cristante’s agent has previously confirmed that he will leave Atalanta this summer, on joining for a 4 million euros fee. While Juventus and Roma are said to be interested in signing the Italian, it will be a very complicated deal if Milan try to resign their youth graduate. There is no clause in his Benfica contract which allows him to rejoin the rossoneri, making it next to impossible for Rino Gattuso’s men to sign the 22-year-old.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)