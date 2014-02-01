Milan, here is Suso's message to the fans...

As Milan's Serie A season will be starting tomorrow (against Crotone), here is what Suso had to say to the Milan fans on Instagram : " Have a good trip Milanisti. Hopefully we will have a nice trip together. Coming along with us, we will have a new ownership, new managers, enthusiasm, new and old faces and all of the fans. After years of great success, you have suffered a bit recently but we are now looking ahead. We need to fight hard to bring Milan back to where they deserve. We want the real Milan back. We now need all of you, there will be nice moments, fun ones but also difficult ones too. You with us and us with you. We will play all over Italy and Europe this season as European football is your home".



" Let's make a deal, you follow us and we will make it worth your while. I arrived at Milan very young as I was then loaned out. I learned a lot as I am now looking forward. We are all hungry as we are Milan. For everyone here, this will be a very stimulating season. Everyone together, boarding completed. Suso 8 ".

