Milan: Honda inching closer to the Seattle Sounders

Keisuke Honda's Milan future is in doubt as the player will likely going to join the MLS come summer time. Milan general manager Adriano Galliani did recently state that Honda was not going to leave the rossoneri club before the end of this campaign but he did not want to go in details past that.



According to sources, Honda's agents have had advanced talks with the Seattle Sounders of the MLS as a deal is close between the involved parties. Honda will stay at Milan till the end of this campaign (in part because of sponsorship details ) but when the summer comes along and his deal with Milan expires, Honda will most probably be joining the MLS and more precisely the Seattle Sounders.

​

Honda hasn't played much this past campaign for Milan as he only appeared in 5 Serie A games (1 start) and hasn't scored a goal all season long for Milan. A move to the MLS should put his career back on track.