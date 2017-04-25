Gianluigi Donnarumma. The journal claims that the Rossoneri, who are aware of all the outside interest for the 18-year-old sensation who has burst on to the scene in the past 12 months, have proposed a new deal to the player worth €3.5M net per season. Any new agreement would also include 15 per cent of any future sale going to his agent Mino Raiola.

Reports in today’s La Repubblica newspaper has revealed Milan’s plan to try to keep hold of their highly-rated goalkeeperThe journal claims that the Rossoneri, who are aware of all the outside interest for the 18-year-old sensation who has burst on to the scene in the past 12 months, have proposed a new deal to the player worth €3.5M net per season. Any new agreement would also include 15 per cent of any future sale going to his agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola has been reluctant to commit to anything at the San Siro during all the uncertainty surrounding the club’s new ownership. Now the takeover has been completed, he’s ready to sit down and discuss his client’s future knowing that should Donnarumma decide to leave, he will have some of Europe’s biggest clubs queuing up for his signature.



The youngster has been tipped to be the natural heir to the great Gianluigi Buffon and the legendary keeper’s current club Juventus are one of the names linked with a move. Manchester United head the Premier League’s challenge with Jose Mourinho on the hunt for a potential replacement for David De Gea this summer.