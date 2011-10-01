Milan have fired back at super-agent Mino Raiola, with

Raiola claimed that he “didn’t believe” in the project on Monday, and has criticised sporting director Alessandro Mirabelli in the past.

Raiola’s comments came straight after the Rossoneri were demolished at the Stadio Olimpico by Lazio, to the tune of 4-1.

“I’m sorry that he said certain things,” Fassone said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport (via football italia).

“Raiola is the agent of Donnarumma but also of [Giacomo] Bonaventura, [Ignazio] Abate and some youngsters”.

Raiola’s comments came after client Gianluigi Donnarumma initially refused to sign a new deal with Milan this summer, only to change his mind later on and become the squad’s second-best player.

“I will admit though that Mino has been consistent, and he’s expressed this mistrust since April because he sees the future of the club as obscure and nebulous.

“I’ve told him that our project will develop over four or five years. From his words I deduce that, despite the investments, he still has some perplexity but I’m glad Gigio stayed, it means he believes in us.”