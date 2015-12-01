Milan are ready to commence their huge summer overhaul of the squad and after all but securing the services of Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, the Rossoneri are now making advances towards his Bergamo team-mate Papu Gomez.





Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo writes that the 29-year-old has now become a priority summer target for coach Vincenzo Montella and that club executives have already made contact with his agent, Giuseppe Riso, on Friday to establish if the Argentine would be open to a move to the San Siro.

Another of Milan’s big close season targets is Lazio frontman Keita Balde. Longo reports that the 22-year-old Senegalese star remains CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimo Mirabelli’s primary target but that it is looking like the Rossoneri will enter into a tussle with Juventus to secure his services.



Keita has also been causing interest from the Premier League with Manchester United also monitoring the situation with interest.