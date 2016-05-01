Japanese international Keisuke Honda’s time at AC Milan is coming to an end. The 30-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under coach Vincenzo Montella, will not be offered an extension when his current deal expires in July which will bring to an end his three-year association with the club.





Having already rejected a move to the Premier League to join Hull City last month, it seems the future of the player will be Stateside in the MLS. Calciomercato.com has learned that Seattle Sounders has already made contact with Honda and his representatives and an agreement could be found in the coming days which would see Honda leave immediately ahead of the new US season.

Honda is known as the “Beckham of the Orient” and has a huge profile back in his own country. For this reason, his own preference would be to head for the LA Galaxy, one of the biggest clubs in the MLS, but so far there has been no contact between the two parties. It could be a frenetic few days for Honda as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.